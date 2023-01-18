A shifting strength for Clemson's defense?

The strength of Clemson’s defense could be found up front last season. Could that change for the unit in 2023?

The Tigers have been stout along the defensive line for a while, and understandably so. With next-level talent littering the depth chart at the position, Clemson has gone three straight seasons ranked in the top 15 nationally in run defense and top 10 in sacks. The Tigers have also finished in the top 10 in tackles for loss five years running.

Clemson finished 13th, 10th and seventh in those categories, respectively, this past season. But with projected first-round picks Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy as well as veteran defensive end K.J. Henry entering this year’s NFL Draft, a good chunk of that production is on the way out.

The Tigers aren’t starting over completely along the defensive front with Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro and Xavier Thomas among those who have elected to return for another season, but Clemson is losing 38.7% of its sacks and 34.3% of its tackles for loss from this season.

It’s the second and third levels of the defense that will head into the spring with nearly all of their production and seasoning still in place.

The back end, at least for now, isn’t losing any of it. With cornerback Sheridan Jones and safety Jalyn Phillips recently choosing to return for one last season, Clemson is in line to return every starter in the secondary. In fact, if the Tigers don’t have any corners or safeties enter the transfer portal once the spring concludes, the entire two-deep will return to the defensive backfield next season.

That includes 75.3% of the defense’s pass breakups and all 13 interceptions from this season. Cornerback Nate Wiggins is set to return after leading the team with 13 pass breakups; safety R.J. Mickens is in line to be back for his senior season after pulling down a team-best three picks; and Phillips, who’s returning at free safety, finished second on the team with 74 tackles.

The group struggled at times to defend the pass, particularly when it came to preventing explosives. Clemson ranked eighth in the ACC and 76th nationally in passing yards allowed, but the back seven was breaking in five new full-time starters. Three of those – Wiggins, Phillips and Jones – resided in the secondary, so the expectation is for the group to make a jump in that part of its game with that experience under its belt.

As for the linebackers, Trenton Simpson is gone, and there isn’t as much experienced depth at the position with Keith Maguire and Lavonta Bentley also on the way out. But Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter are already turning into one of the ACC’s top duos at the position.

Trotter and Carter finished as two of the team’s top three tacklers and also combined for 12 sacks this past season as versatile second-level defenders. Meanwhile, Wade Woodaz could be ready for a bigger role after helping fill in at the Sam/nickel position late during his freshman season when injuries gradually pressed him into more action.

Clemson could lose or gain more contributors when the second portal window opens May 1, but the back is already making moves to catch up with the front of the Tigers’ defense.

