Brownell updates Hunter's status

Clemson lost its first ACC game of the season Tuesday without its starting point guard available, but is Chase Hunter’s health a long-term concern?

Following the Tigers’ 87-77 loss at Wake Forest, Clemson coach Brad Brownell addressed the status of Hunter, who missed his first game of the season after injuring his foot in Clemson’s win over Duke three days earlier. Hunter’s presence was missed as the Tigers shot just 42% from the field, had nearly as many turnovers (11) as assists (13) and yielded the second-most points they’ve allowed all season.

While Brownell said he doesn’t know exactly how long Hunter will be out, he didn’t rule out the possibility of Hunter returning to the lineup as soon as Saturday when Clemson hosts Virginia Tech.

“I think there’s a chance, but I won’t know that until practice the next couple of days,” Brownell said.

Brownell said it’s not a broken bone that Hunter is dealing with but rather a ligament that he injured at some point against Duke. Hunter didn’t have the best state line – five points on 1-of-10 shooting, three rebounds, one assist and two turnovers in 28 minutes – but he finished that game.

“Obviously just the energy and everything in the building and the way the game was going, he probably didn’t feel it until after the game,” Brownell said. “It wasn’t a major ankle roll or anything like that.”

Brownell said Hunter’s foot was “very painful” on Sunday. It was decided that he wouldn’t play against Wake Forest after the pain hadn’t subsided much over the last couple of days, Brownell said.

It’s not the first time Hunter has dealt with foot issues. A foot injury limited him to nine games as a true freshman during the 2019-20 season.

“He obviously has a history of foot problems,” Brownell said. “He’s had some issues with his feet before he got here. He’s got extremely flat feet. I don’t know all the details, but it’s been bothering him the last few days.”

Hunter is the Tigers’ second-leading scorer (14 points per game) and leading assist man (4.2) this season. His injury is the latest blow to a backcourt that’s been without Alex Hemenway (plantar fasciitis) the last eight games. Hemenway is Clemson’s leading 3-point shooter at a 50% clip for the season.

Redshirt freshman Josh Beadle got his first career start in Hunter’s place, finishing with eight points, two turnovers and no assists. He fouled out after playing just 15 minutes.

The good news for Clemson is Hunter is expected back at some point, but Brownell isn’t going to rush him.

“When he’s ready, he’ll go,” Brownell said. “It’s disappointing because he wants to be out there and our team would love to have him, but it’s part of it.”

