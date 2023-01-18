ESPN tabs several Clemson games among best of 2022

ESPN recently published an article ranking the top games of the 2022 college football season (subscription required).

Four Clemson games appeared in the top 50 of ESPN’s best games from this past season, with the highest-ranked (No. 24) being the Tigers’ comeback 27-21 victory over Syracuse at Death Valley on Oct. 22.

“Few have been more of a pain in the butt to Dabo Swinney’s Clemson than Dino Babers’ Syracuse, who beat the Tigers in 2017 and nearly did so in 2018, 2021 and now 2022 as well,” ESPN’s Bill Connelly wrote. “The Orange forced three D.J. Uiagalelei turnovers and chased him from the game while building a 21-7 lead, but they needed one more score they could never find. Will Shipley’s 50-yard touchdown run put Clemson ahead, and the Tigers made a late stop when R.J. Mickens picked off Garrett Shrader at the Clemson 15 with 15 seconds left.”

The next highest-ranked game involving Clemson on ESPN’s list is the 31-30 rivalry loss to South Carolina at Death Valley on Nov. 26 (No. 34), followed by the Tigers’ thrilling 51-45, double-overtime win at Wake Forest on Sept. 24 (No. 39).

The other Clemson game ranked on ESPN’s list (No. 41) is the 34-28 win at Florida State on Oct. 15, which marked the Tigers’ 13th consecutive win at the time and seventh in a row in the series against the Seminoles, who finished the season ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll.

The game ESPN tabbed as the best of the 2022 season is the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, which saw now-Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s TCU team score 51 points to upset Michigan by six.

