Lawrence discusses his postgame Waffle House celebration, go-to dish

After pulling off one of the most epic comebacks in NFL playoff history, Trevor Lawrence celebrated by heading to an iconic American breakfast spot: Waffle House.

Following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 27-point comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Saturday night that marked the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history, Lawrence, his wife, some friends and family, and other Jags players were seen enjoying a late-night meal at the Jacksonville Beach Waffle House.

The former Clemson quarterback spoke about the postgame Waffle House celebration during a media availability this week.

It was something Lawrence had been planning with teammates.

“I was talking to Brandon — and I can’t remember, it was (offensive lineman) Brandon Scherff and someone else, maybe (quarterback) E.J. (Perry), hadn’t ever been to Waffle House in their life,” Lawrence said. “So that was like a week or two ago, and I was saying, we gotta go one day after the game. And then last week I told them, once we win on (Saturday), we’re going to Waffle House.”

With the help of his wife, Marissa, they made the Waffle House celebration happen.

“So Marissa actually called and talked to the Waffle House about reserving part of it,” Lawrence said. “And they were like well, if you give us a heads up, we can kind of clear some people out of one area and have you guys some spots saved. So they did that, and it was great. We had like 20 guys there.”

What is Lawrence’s go-to dish at Waffle House?

“It depends,” he said. “That night I got the Texas Bacon Cheesesteak with hashbrowns with cheese and a pecan waffle. So, it depends. Sometimes I’ll get the All-Star (Special). It depends how I’m feeling.”

Trevor Lawrence hit up the local Waffle House after last night's massive comeback playoff win vs. the Chargers 😂🧇 🎥: cashtom | IG pic.twitter.com/R8MSETR91M — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 15, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

