Projecting Clemson's offensive depth chart for the spring

There will be more additions. There could also be some more subtractions. But Clemson’s roster for the 2023 season is largely set.

The Tigers likely won’t release a depth chart heading into spring practice, which typically begins in late February or early March. But The Clemson Insider is taking an early stab at what it might look like on both sides of the ball. All of the players with NFL decisions to make have made them, Clemson has signed the majority of its recruiting class, and the winter transfer portal window closes today.

A 15-day portal window will open in May, but Clemson will have already completed its spring by then. Here’s a look at the projected offensive two-deep heading into the spring based on available personnel and information gathered throughout last season. Note: Each player’s class indicates what class that player will be for the 2023 season

Quarterback

Cade Klubnik, Soph.

Christopher Vizzina, Fr.

Running back

Will Shipley, Jr.

Phil Mafah, Jr.

Tight end

Jake Briningstool, Jr.

Sage Ennis, Jr.

Boundary receiver

*Beaux Collins, Jr.

Cole Turner, R-Fr.

Field receiver

Adam Randall, Soph.

Brannon Spector, Sr.

Slot

Antonio Williams, Soph.

Brannon Spector, Sr.

Right tackle

Blake Miller, Soph.

John Williams, Jr.

Right guard

Walker Parks, Sr.

Bryn Tucker, Jr.

Center

Will Putnam, Sr.

Ryan Linthicum, R-Soph.

Left guard

Mitchell Mayes, Sr.

Collin Sadler, R-Fr.

Left tackle

^Marcus Tate, Jr.

Tristan Leigh, R-So.

* – Collins had shoulder surgery in November and missed Clemson’s final two games. If he does not participate during the spring, Turner would be projected to get most of the first-team reps

^ – Tate had knee surgery in November and missed Clemson’s final three games. If he does not go through the spring, Leigh would be projected to get most of the first-team reps

