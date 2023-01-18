Standout in-state OL staying in touch with Clemson

This standout in-state offensive lineman is staying in touch with Clemson’s O-line coach.

Steven O’Dell, a big class of 2024 prospect from Broome High School in Spartanburg, told The Clemson Insider that he’s been hearing some from the Tigers via social media and communicating with Thomas Austin.

“I’ve been getting messages on Twitter with different graphics and things like that,” O’Dell said. “I’ve also texted with Coach Austin a little bit. We’ve been keeping steady contact.”

“We’ve just made small talk, just staying in contact,” he added. “We talked about our Christmases and things like that. He wants me back at a camp when they have them again.”

O’Dell participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and said he “definitely” plans to camp at Clemson again this summer. The Tigers played host to O’Dell during the season when he made an unofficial recruiting visit to campus for the Louisiana Tech game in September.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound rising senior appreciates the interest he’s receiving from Austin and Clemson.

“It feels great getting interest from a school of the status of Clemson, a college football powerhouse,” he said. “Coach Austin is a great guy, he cares for his players and is a really likeable guy. He’s enjoyable to talk to and is really knowledgeable about the game.”

Along with Clemson, O’Dell visited Duke, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Charlotte during the season. He feels Duke, App State and Coastal are showing him the most love at this point in the recruiting process.

“It’s been going good,” he said of the process. “I’ve picked up a few new follows (on social media) from a few new different schools. I’ve been staying in touch with the schools that have been talking to me. Just trying to do my part in the process.”

O’Dell, who has a family tie to Clemson, is keeping his fingers crossed for a potential future offer from the Tigers.

“I always kept up with Clemson while I was younger. My great grandpa went there,” he told TCI after the Clemson visit in September. “It would be such an honor to receive an offer from Clemson. That’s pretty much as big time as you can get.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

