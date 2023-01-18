What They Are Saying: Clemson pros shine in Super Wild Card Weekend

A slew of former Clemson stars shined brightly during Super Wild Card Weekend, showing up and making plays throughout the first weekend of NFL playoff action.

Check out what they are saying about Clemson pros in the Wild Card playoffs:

the only school in the country with a guy on every playoff team 🐅 pic.twitter.com/dlZ2wPxdXQ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 14, 2023

The moment the third-largest comeback in playoff history was complete. Who does @Trevorlawrencee find? Fellow Clemson Tiger, Tyler Shatley. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/NivPLfCdOC — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 17, 2023

Give it to @swaggy_t1 and watch him work 🐅 pic.twitter.com/NwzRooxcbI — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 15, 2023

Travis Etienne in his first playoff game 21 touches 121 yards including a 25-yard gain on 4th down to set up the game winning FG pic.twitter.com/b6IceFLg3U — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 15, 2023

Feel like I just played a madden game 😭 — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) January 15, 2023

Great team win pic.twitter.com/MJIcJDci8Q — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) January 16, 2023

Tanner Muse breaks up 3rd down pass to force #49ers into 3 and out — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 14, 2023

Dexter Lawrence II (@llawrencesexy) is a bully. Works power, runs over his blocker & gets pressure on the QB. Keep it simple, keep it violent! #nygiants #togetherblue pic.twitter.com/k6W6dEIJUo — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) January 16, 2023

Dex is having a monster game!! — Deon Cain (@cainera1_) January 16, 2023

Dex was the mvp of tht game easily 😮‍💨🙌🏾 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 16, 2023

Dexter Lawrence recorded a team-high 8 pressures in the Giants' first playoff win since 2011, including 5 aligned as a zero-technique. Lawrence has generated 29 pressures aligned as a 0-tech this season, 21 more than any other player.#NYGvsMIN | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/p5tpuWS1uV — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 16, 2023

Congrats to Dexter Lawrence and the Giants for beating Minnesota in NFL playoffs. Quite a weekend as both former Clemson All-Americans named Lawrence advance in the NFL playoffs on teams that scored 31 points under first year head coaches. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 16, 2023

How big is Josh Allen? Well, Christian Wilkins is 6’4” 310

pic.twitter.com/86LDkSpgIn — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) January 15, 2023

Christian Wilkins is the guy who hate to play against but you love when he’s on your team! Loved sharing the locker room with him last year in Miami! — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) January 15, 2023

watching that last play of the Vikings game thinking about how insane it was that Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins played next to each other against college football players. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) January 16, 2023

1) This is the play of Carman’s career easily. 2) It’s funny to watch the Ravens get pissed about this, then justify all the shit they did. pic.twitter.com/PK3gnA3LJM — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) January 13, 2023

Jackson Carman balling. Ain’t seen a issue yet. And I love his angles on pass sets where he knows he is one on one with no help. He doesn’t go straight back he sets the edge by taking away space quickly and starting the hand battle on his terms. — Chris Hairston (@CHairston75) January 16, 2023

“You know plays gonna be made.” Talk that talk @Djread98 🐅pic.twitter.com/wb3i85kRuQ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 16, 2023

Batted down by @Djread98 😤 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 16, 2023

Keep going!! — Dj Reader (@Djread98) January 16, 2023

🗣️ JAYRON WITH THE ENDZONE INT pic.twitter.com/jm3l6jWtoW — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 17, 2023

We see you with the QB pressure‼️@carloswatkins94 🐅🐅🐅 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 17, 2023

Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse of Dallas intercepts Tom Brady in end zone thanks to pressure by his former Clemson teammate Carlos Watkins. First RedZone interception by Brady in 410 RedZone attempts, ending NFL record streak. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 17, 2023

Clemson is the ONLY University with a player on the roster of all 14 teams in the NFL Playoffs….So, either way it unfolds, @ClemsonFB will have at least one Super Bowl champion this year!🔥🫡 — Jock McKissic (@Jayfifty) January 15, 2023

