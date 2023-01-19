Clemson coaches on the road recruiting

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is on the road this week doing some in-home visits with Tiger signees that didn’t enroll in January. The coaches are also making visits to schools of 2024 and 2025 prospects.
Swinney had in-home visits with four-star DE AJ Hoffler and four-star safety Robert Billings.
Had a Great Home Visit yesterday!!! Blessed to be apart of the program🙏🏽 #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/yq0TpUUfin
— AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) January 19, 2023
ALL IN🐅 pic.twitter.com/sRIvjQZUQf
— Rob Billings (@RobBillings12) January 19, 2023
Clemson was in the house! Appreciate Coach Thomas Austin Recruting our players. Thank you!! @train0187 @PZSapp #THEVILLE pic.twitter.com/RVCTmkJbYD
— Greg Porter (@GregPort17) January 19, 2023
Great conversation with coach Swinney and @CoachEason1 today at the Creek. @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/QKGpX1ltrM
— Todd Wofford (@coachTWoff) January 19, 2023