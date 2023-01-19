Clemson coaches on the road recruiting

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is on the road this week doing some in-home visits with Tiger signees that didn’t enroll in January. The coaches are also making visits to schools of 2024 and 2025 prospects.

Swinney had in-home visits with four-star DE AJ Hoffler and four-star safety Robert Billings.

Had a Great Home Visit yesterday!!! Blessed to be apart of the program🙏🏽 #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/yq0TpUUfin — AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) January 19, 2023