Clemson hoops looking to bounce back in this particular area

Clemson’s men’s basketball team had its hot start to ACC play cooled off a bit in a midweek loss at Wake Forest, one that snapped the Tigers’ longest winning streak of the season.

Yet even without one of its top scorers available to help, offense wasn’t the primary issue.

Chase Hunter missed Wednesday’s game with a foot injury he sustained in the Tigers’ win against Duke over the weekend. That kept 14 points and 4.2 assists per game out of the lineup, but redshirt freshman Josh Beadle was serviceable filling in, scoring eight points in his first career start,

Clemson still had four players finish in double figures led by PJ Hall’s second straight 20-point game. The Tigers shot nearly 47% from the floor in the second half. The problem was Clemson couldn’t get many stops.

“I was just really disappointed with our defense most of the night,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

The Tigers’ seven-game winning streak was snapped after yielding more points than they have to any conference opponent to this point, and only Penn State, which needed two overtimes to score 94 points back in November, has scored more against Clemson this season. It was an uncharacteristic effort considering Clemson entered the game with the ACC’s top field-goal percentage defense. The Tigers were also allowing the fourth-fewest points in the league.

Clemson held the same Wake Forest team to just 57 points in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 2, a game the Tigers won by 20. Led by Tyree Appleby’s game-high 24 points, though, the Demon Deacons reversed things by shooting right at 46% from the field the second time, including a 50% clip in the first half when they scored 48 points.

Clemson had few answers for Wake Forest from nearly every spot on the floor. The Demon Deacons spaced it by knocking down nine 3-pointers. And when they put the ball on the deck, the Tigers had a hard time staying in front and closing off drives. That resulted in buckets from close range or fouls.

Wake Forest, which shot 33 free throws, scored 58 of its points either in the paint or from the charity stripe.

“I just don’t think we played very hard or very well defensively,” Brownell said. “I didn’t think we did what we came here to do. Some of that is them certainly. Some of it is just inefficiency by us and a lack of attention to detail. I thought we just looked a little bit behind the play on certain plays. We made some defensive mistakes certainly. I think we got a little spread, and they got inside our defense. Sometimes that happens when you’re having a hard time defensively. You get very man conscious and then you’re just guarding your guy, and I thought that happened to us a little bit today.

“We didn’t try to guard as a team very well, and we didn’t have much success guarding them at all,” Brownell said. “Give their players credit and their staff credit. They played well.”

It didn’t help that the guards Clemson had available were saddled with foul trouble for most of the game. Beadle fouled out in just 15 minutes of game time while true freshman Dillon Hunter played just 13 minutes after picking up four fouls. Forward Ian Schieffelin also finished with four fouls that limited his production to two points on three shots and three rebounds in 19 minutes.

“We had some young guards out there at times that probably took some bad angles and got exposed on some things,” Brownell said.

Clemson will try to avoid its first losing streak of conference play Saturday when the Tigers return to Littlejohn Coliseum to host Virginia Tech. Hunter may miss his second straight game, but getting back in the win column will have to start with a better defensive performance.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.