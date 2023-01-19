Five Tigers ranked among most valuable players of 2022 NFL season

ESPN this week published an article ranking the top 100 most valuable players of the 2022 NFL season (subscription required).

Five Clemson pros appeared on the list, with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ranked the highest among the former Tigers at No. 8 overall.

In 17 regular season games over his second NFL season, the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 291 yards and five more scores.

“Lawrence’s numbers don’t jump off the page, but I’m partial to the notion that Lawrence carried an offense without a ton of help,” ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote. “The Jaguars ranked 31st in pass block win rate, for example. Kevin Cole illustrates the point quite well with his adjusted quarterback efficiency, which also notes that Lawrence played with a group of receivers that were subpar at getting open, per our Receiver Tracking Metrics, and had a high rate of drops.”

Dexter Lawrence is the next highest-ranked former Tiger on ESPN’s list, with the New York Giants defensive tackle coming in at No. 31.

In his fourth NFL season, Lawrence earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, recording career highs in tackles (68), tackles for loss (7), sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (28), passes defended (3) and forced fumbles (2) across 16 regular season games.

“What makes Lawrence’s production — 7.5 sacks and a 17% pass rush win rate at defensive tackle (fourth-best) — so impressive is that he did it while mostly playing nose tackle,” Walder wrote. “In fact, 288 of Lawrence’s 444 pass rushes this season came as a 0- or 1-technique, per NFL Next Gen Stats. As a result, he had the ninth-highest double-team rate at defensive tackle but still made an impact in the pass rush.”

The other Clemson pros who made ESPN’s list of the NFL’s top 100 most valuable players from the 2022 season are Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (No. 42), Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (No. 81) and Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (No. 90).

“Wilkins has become a run-stuffing force for Miami,” Walder wrote. “He led all defensive tackles in run stop win rate this season with a 46% run stop win rate, and there was the same distance between him and second place (the Jets’ Nathan Shepherd at 42.6%) as Shepherd and eighth place. I’m not one to place too much emphasis on tackle numbers, but it’s hard to not notice that Wilkins also recorded 98 tackles, 11 more than any other defensive lineman.”

