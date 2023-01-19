Projecting Clemson's defensive depth chart for the spring

There will be more additions. There could also be some more subtraction. But Clemson’s roster for the 2023 season is largely set.

The Tigers likely won’t release a depth chart heading into spring practice, which typically begins in late February or early March. But The Clemson Insider is taking an early stab at what it might look like on both sides of the ball. All of the players with NFL decisions to make have made them, Clemson has signed the majority of its recruiting class, and the winter transfer portal window closes today.

A 15-day portal window will open in May, but Clemson will have already completed its spring by then. After taking a crack at the offense’s two-deep, here’s a look at the projected defensive depth chart heading into the spring based on available personnel and information gathered throughout last season. Note: Each player’s class indicates what class that player will be for the 2023 season

Defensive end

Xavier Thomas, Sr.

Cade Denhoff, R-Soph.

Defensive tackle

Ruke Orhorhoro, Sr.

Tre Williams, Jr.

Nose tackle

Tyler Davis, Sr.

Payton Page, Jr.

Defensive end

Justin Mascoll, Sr.

Greg Williams, Sr.

Will linebacker

Barrett Carter, Jr.

Kobe McCloud, R-Fresh.

Mike linebacker

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Jr.

T.J. Dudley, R-Fresh.

Sam/nickel

Wade Woodaz, Soph.

*Malcolm Greene, Sr.

Cornerback

Sheridan Jones, Sr.

Toriano Pride Jr., Soph.

Cornerback

Nate Wiggins, Jr.

Jeadyn Lukus, Soph.

Strong safety

Andrew Mukuba, Jr.

R.J. Mickens, Sr.

Free safety

Jalyn Phillips, Sr.

Tyler Venables, Sr.

* – Greene had groin surgery during the season and missed Clemson’s last seven games. If he does not participate during the spring, Mickens would likely get more reps at the Sam/nickel spot

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.