Two Tigers celebrate comeback win

Clemson Football tweeted out a cool video of Trevor reacting to the huge comeback win last weekend. Notedly, how the first player he finds happens to be former Tiger Tyler Shatley.
Obviously, it could just be a coincidence that the first player he runs up on happens to be a Tiger. Still, it’s pretty cool seeing Clemson Nation performing on the big stage on such a high level.
The moment the third-largest comeback in playoff history was complete.
Who does @Trevorlawrencee find? Fellow Clemson Tiger, Tyler Shatley. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/NivPLfCdOC
