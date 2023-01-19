Two Tigers celebrate comeback win

Two Tigers celebrate comeback win

Football

Two Tigers celebrate comeback win

By January 19, 2023 10:23 am

By |

Clemson Football tweeted out a cool video of Trevor reacting to the huge comeback win last weekend. Notedly, how the first player he finds happens to be former Tiger Tyler Shatley.

Obviously, it could just be a coincidence that the first player he runs up on happens to be a Tiger. Still, it’s pretty cool seeing Clemson Nation performing on the big stage on such a high level.

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1d

Clemson lost its first ACC game of the season Tuesday without its starting point guard available, but is Chase Hunter’s health a long-term concern? Following the Tigers’ 87-77 loss at Wake Forest, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home