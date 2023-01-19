Tyson lands on prestigious midseason watch list

Hunter Tyson has earned a spot on a prestigious watch list in college basketball.

Clemson’s graduate forward is one of 50 players that’s been selected by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List. The award goes annually to the National Player of the Year.

The winner of the award will be announced at the Final Four in Houston in March.

A key cog in the Tigers’ 7-1 start to league play, Tyson is averaging a double-double with 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Those numbers have been even better in conference play, where the 6-foot-8, 215-pounder is averaging 17.8 points and 11.6 boards heading into Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech.

Tyson has notched 10 double-doubles on the season and recorded seven straight at one point. His 31-point, 15-rebound game against NC State on Dec. 30 was the first 30-point, 15-rebound double-double for a Clemson player since Horace Grant did it in 1987.