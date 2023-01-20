Bakich: Will Taylor 'one of the most explosive athletes I’ve seen in a baseball uniform'

As opening day for Clemson baseball looms closer, first-year head coach Erik Bakich continues to evaluate both new talent as well as a group of talented returners this spring, including two-sport athlete Will Taylor.

Though the sophomore was absent from the baseball field for the entirety of the fall due to his talents being used at the wide receiver position on the football field, Bakich is confident in the little that he has seen so far from Taylor.

“Well, we didn’t see Will in the fall,” Bakich told TCI. “We saw him on the gridiron, and he looked great out there. He’s certainly as athletic as you’ll find in any baseball player. The two weeks we’ve seen, ah not even two weeks… At the time of this interview, we’ve been going for about a week. We’re in our eight-hour period and only four hours of those are baseball, so we’ve only had a few training sessions, but what I’ve seen out of him so far in a short stint, he is one of the most explosive athletes I’ve seen in a baseball uniform.”

The outfielder is looking to compete for a starting position in Clemson’s outfield this fall — an area where Bakich can see the most variability this spring with eight guys all fighting for three starting roles.

Taylor brings limited experience in his 13 game appearances at the back end of the 2022 season. The Palmetto State native missed most of his rookie season in 2022 due to a torn ACL that he sustained during his freshman football season against Boston College in October.

Despite only appearing in roughly a fourth of the Tigers’ games last season, Taylor was an instant addition to Clemson’s lineup, starting at the DH position and then rotating between the left and right field positions through the end of the season.

“His ability to go from here to there and get to full speed and accelerate quickly is elite,” the first-year head coach said. “It’ll probably be just trying to get him under control in the outfield and be able to weaponize his speed and explosiveness.”

That same speed and explosiveness Bakich described will give the Tigers’ lineup an extra edge this spring — something Clemson fans got a glimpse of last season.

“In a short stint already, he’s got a very good eye at the plate, makes good plate decisions,” Bakich said. “That’s one of the things we really value offensively — the ability to swing at strikes and take balls. He’s shown that ability very well already and he’s obviously a very fast mover, and so he’s got a lot of bat speed.”

During his rookie campaign for the Tigers, Taylor tallied 14 runs, 13 hits, four RBIs and one home run. The Dutch Fork High School product made his return to the playing field after injury against Georgia Tech, both for Clemson’s baseball and football programs in the spring and fall of 2022 respectively.

“I think he’s got an extremely bright future; I think there’s no question,” Bakich said. “You can see why he was such a highly touted pro prospect; it just looks right. Looking forward to helping him quickly catch up to getting up to par from a baseball standpoint and getting out of football mode into baseball mode.”

TCI Publisher Robert MacRae contributed to this story.

