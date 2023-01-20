Baseball Preview: Bakich goes in-depth on freshmen, transfers

Baseball Preview: Bakich goes in-depth on freshmen, transfers

Baseball

Baseball Preview: Bakich goes in-depth on freshmen, transfers

By January 20, 2023 1:38 pm

By |

Opening day is just a month away and excitement is building for Clemson baseball.  The Clemson Insider did our annual in-depth season preview with the head coach.

In this edition new Clemson head coach Erik Bakich discusses the new additions to the team including the freshmen and the transfers.

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

17m

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others were able to save a year of eligibility. Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home