Clemson athletes continue to set records in classroom

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University student-athletes earned a 3.23 cumulative GPA in the fall 2022 semester, the ninth consecutive semester greater than 3.0, and the second-highest on record. This is the second semester in which the cumulative GPA includes graduate student-athletes.
Overall Academic Notes:
- Clemson’s 493 undergraduate student-athletes earned a 3.20, and 50 graduate students earned a 3.69.
- A total of 388 student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better (71.5% of all student-athletes), and 101 individuals earned a 4.0.
- Eighteen of 19 programs earned a cumulative 3.0 or better, with all 11 women’s programs earning marks of 3.24 or higher.
Team Academic Notes:
- Softball earned a 3.68 GPA combined, the highest team semester GPA in school history for any team.
- Baseball (3.09), Women’s Basketball (3.36), Women’s Cross Country (3.67), Men’s Track (3.12), and Softball (3.68) established new program records.
- Gymnastics (3.61) and Lacrosse (3.50) completed their first full semesters during the fall, and finished as two of the top five Clemson programs.
- Baseball’s 3.09 GPA narrowly edged a 3.07 set in the fall 2008 semester.
- Women’s soccer registered their 44th-consecutive semester above a 3.0, the longest streak in the department, and was among the top programs with a 3.61 GPA, their second-highest mark ever.
- Volleyball has registered a 3.00 or higher in 16 of the past 17 semesters.
- The men’s soccer program had a 3.21 GPA and has 17 consecutive semesters at 3.0 or higher
- The football team recorded a 3.04, a new record for a fall semester for the program, and the second-highest team mark on record. A program-record 90 members of the team recorded GPAs of 3.00 or higher.
- Women’s golf recorded a 3.34 GPA, hitting at least a 3.0 mark in all 19 semesters since joining in the Fall 2013.
- Rowing had its 26th consecutive semester above a 3.0 and has registered a 3.0 or better in 48 of 49 semesters since joining in Fall 1998.
- Clemson student-athletes have had a Graduation Success Rate at 91 percent or higher for nine straight cohorts, including a program-record 95 percent mark in each of the past two releases.
GPA Breakdown by Sport
Overall – 3.23 (Including Graduate Students)
Baseball – 3.09
Basketball (M) – 2.85
Basketball (W) – 3.36
Cross Country (M) – 3.20
Cross Country (W) – 3.67
Football – 3.04
Golf (M) – 3.34
Golf (W) – 3.34
Gymnastics (W) – 3.61
Lacrosse (W) – 3.50
Rowing – 3.24
Soccer (M) – 3.21
Soccer (W) – 3.61
Softball – 3.68
Tennis (M) – 3.36
Tennis (W) – 3.59
Track & Field (M) – 3.12
Track & Field (W) – 3.04
Volleyball (W) – 3.25