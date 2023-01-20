Depth, versatility making for stiff competition at this position for Clemson baseball

As the start of Clemson’s 2023 baseball season draws closer, the Tigers’ depth at one particular position is making for heated competition.

“The outfield might be one of the most competitive battles right now because we’ve got eight guys that could all start on any given day,” Clemson coach Erik Bakich told The Clemson Insider.

Even with some departures at the position – Dylan Brewer and Camden Troyer transferred after last season while Caden Grice, who split time between first base and the outfield a season, is moving back to the infield permanently – the numbers are strong for Clemson in the outfield. That’s because there are still some holdovers coupled with some new faces.

The most experienced among the group is Chad Fairey, who made 22 starts in left field and two in right a season ago. The fifth-year veteran hit .235 in 33 games. Tyler Corbitt is back after starting 13 games in left field while two-sport athlete Will Taylor has returned from football for his first full season on the diamond.

Taylor entered the lineup midway through his freshman season and ended it as the starting right fielder after recovering from a torn ACL he sustained during the football team’s 2021 season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder hit .260 with one home run in 13 starts. Bakich said the plan this season is to find more ways to utilize Taylor’s raw speed and athleticism now that he’s fully healthy.

“What I’ve seen out of him so far in a short stint is that he is one of the most explosive athletes I’ve seen in a baseball uniform,” Bakich said. “His ability to go from here to there and get to full speed and accelerate so quickly is elite. So it’ll be just probably trying to get him under control in the outfield and be able to weaponize his speed and explosiveness in a short stint already.”

Sophomore Gavin Abrams and redshirt freshman Tristan Bisseta are left-handed bats that can also play in the outfield while true freshmen Nathan Hall and Jack Crighton are potential contributors who join Corbitt and Taylor in hitting from the right side. Another freshman, Lleyton Lackey, is a switch-hitting outfielder.

Bakich also didn’t rule out the possibility of in-state product Cam Cannarella, who hit better than .500 during his senior season at Hartsville High School, also getting some playing time in the outfield in order to get his bat in the lineup. Early on, Bakich said, the starting outfielders could change on a game-by-game basis based on who’s on the mound for the opposing team.

“Those guys in the outfield, we’re trying to figure out who goes where,” Bakich said. “That might be where we see the most variability with our lineup because those guys have all earned the opportunity to go out there and compete. There’s nobody on that list who doesn’t deserve some playing time or at least hasn’t shown that they deserve some playing time.

“That’s one of those positions where it will shake out as we get going through the season and start to figure out who those top three guys need to be on a consistent basis.”

TCI Publisher Robert MacRae contributed to this story.

