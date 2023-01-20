ESPN high on this Clemson defender ahead of 2023 season

ESPN is high on this do-it-all Clemson defender ahead of the 2023 college football season.

This week, ESPN released its way-too-early 2023 college football All-America team, and versatile Tiger linebacker Barrett Carter was recognized by the four-letter network.

“Carter moved from the strongside linebacker spot to weakside linebacker late in the season and was a natural with his ability to do a little bit of everything,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote. “He’s versatile enough that he could probably play safety. The 6-1, 225-pound Carter returns for his junior season after playing a team-high 832 snaps a year ago and finishing with 10.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He’s the ultimate big-play guy on defense and will team with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to give Clemson two of its best linebackers in the Dabo Swinney era.”

Carter’s impressive sophomore season in 2022 made him a fourth-team All-America honoree by Phil Steele, while he was named first-team All-ACC by Steele and Pro Football Focus.

A versatile member of the back seven, Carter has been called by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as “one of the best pure football players I’ve had in 20 years.”

The former five-star prospect from Suwanee, Ga., enters the 2023 season credited by the coaching staff with 103 career tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

In 2022, Carter joined Butkus Award winners Nakobe Dean and Isaiah Simmons among recent Power Five players to post at least 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, multiple interceptions and multiple forced fumbles in a single season.

