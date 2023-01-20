ESPN names two Tigers among top 2024 NFL draft prospects

The 2023 NFL Draft hasn’t rolled around yet and is still a few months away, but ESPN is already previewing the talent that might be available in the 2024 draft.

ESPN published a position-by-position look at the top NFL prospects for 2024 (subscription required), and a couple of Clemson stars made the list, including Will Shipley.

In 2022, Shipley became the first player in ACC history to earn first-team all-conference honors at three different positions, collecting first-team honors in the running back, all-purpose and specialist categories. He was finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile player.

This past season, the 5-foot-11, 205-pounder rushed 210 times for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns, caught 38 passes for 242 yards and also returned 14 kickoffs for 324 yards.

Here’s what ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller had to say about the Tigers’ versatile rising junior running back:

“A dynamic asset in the Clemson offense, Shipley makes an impact both as a runner and receiver (38 catches in 2022) out of the backfield. He totaled over 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns as a true sophomore in 2022 and has a three-down skill set that intrigues scouts.”

Clemson rising junior linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. also appeared in ESPN’s early look at the top 2024 NFL draft prospects.

Trotter — who earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press in 2022 — led Clemson in tackles (92) and tackles for loss (13.5), tied for the team lead in sacks (6.5) and added six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (returned 35 yards for a touchdown) over 14 games (all starts).

The 6-foot, 230-pounder was one of only three Power Five players in 2022 to reach at least 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and return an interception for a touchdown.

“The son of a longtime NFL linebacker, the younger Trotter has made a name for himself at Clemson,” Miller wrote. “With 6.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble, he was among the most productive defenders in the ACC this season. Trotter has NFL-level instincts, and at 6-foot and 230 pounds, he has the strength and size that scouts look for in top prospects.”

