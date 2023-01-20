Freshman pitcher will have ‘important role’ for Clemson baseball

Clemson doesn’t plan on wasting any time getting one of its top baseball signee on the field this spring.

To hear first-year coach Erik Bakich tell it, Tristan Smith’s talent is undeniable. The left-hander is just eight months removed from his prep days as a standout at Boiling Springs High School, but Bakich said Smith is ready to make an immediate impact for the Tigers this year.

Bakich went as far as to say Smith is “without question” a starting-caliber pitcher. At the very least, Smith figures to throw his share of innings this spring as a true freshman.

“Don’t know how soon that will take place and materialize for him, but he’ll have a very important role on this team,” Bakich said. “There’s no question about that.”

There was uncertainty in the summer as to whether or not Smith would ever make it to campus and play for the Tigers’ new coach.

Bakich was hired in June as Monte Lee’s successor after spending a decade as the head coach at Michigan. A month later, the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft was held, and all eyes were on another Clemson signee, right-hander Brock Porter, and Smith, the second-highest rated prospect in the Tigers’ recruiting class behind Porter.

Each was widely regarded as a potential first-round pick, which usually comes with signing bonuses worth millions of dollars. The Texas Rangers met Porter’s asking price in the fourth round, but no team was reportedly willing to meet the financial demands that it would’ve taken to buy Smith out of his college experience.

Smith went undrafted as a result, and Clemson is the beneficiary of that development following his stellar high school career. Smith went 6-1 with a 0.54 earned run average his senior season at Boiling Springs, racking up a whopping 120 strikeouts in 51 ⅔ innings. It was good enough to earn him Gatorade’s South Carolina Player of the Year award.

Smith also hit better than .300 at the plate, but his most immediate contribution at Clemson figures to come on the mound. Bakich said competition for starting spots in the weekend rotation is ongoing with a little less than a month left before the Tigers’ Feb. 17 opener against Binghamton. Clemson will also need a midweek starter, and bullpen help is needed as well.

Bakich said he’s not ruling out the possibility of any of those roles for Smith this season.

“He’s very capable of starting,” Bakich said.

TCI Publisher Robert MacRae contributed to this story.

Photo credit: Matt Burkhartt/USA TODAY Network

