Lawrence comments have Chief fans fired up

By January 20, 2023 8:56 am

Trevor Lawrence has the Kansas City Chief fans eager to host the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.

When asked during his press conference this week to talk about what he expects going into Arrowhead Stadium next weekend, Lawrence noted that he expects it to be loud, crediting the venue as being one of the loudest in the NFL.

However, Lawrence also said he didn’t expect it to be much louder than the Jacksonville crowd was during last week’s comeback win, noting that it’s clearly different being a home game with the crowd being subdued when he was on the field.

Nonetheless, his comment has been making the rounds on social media and has the Chiefs fanbase a bit fired up.

It remains to be seen how the crowd noise might affect Lawrence and the Jags. But it should be noted that the former Tiger played in plenty of hostile environments throughout his college career, including multiple national championship games.

