Tiger ranked among CFB's top returning players for 2023

This week, a national outlet published a list of the top names who decided to return to college football next season instead of heading to the NFL.

CBS Sports named Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis among the best 20 players who spurned the pros to return for another collegiate campaign.

Davis, who is going into his fifth year as a Tiger in 2023, was ranked by CBS Sports as the 11th-best college football player who opted to return.

“Davis is one of the most experienced defensive linemen in the country, and he chose to return to the Tigers for his “super senior” season,” CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee wrote. “He has 26.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks during his tenure with Clemson despite fighting through multiple injuries. He will anchor a veteran defensive line that should be one of the nation’s best.”

A first-team All-ACC selection as a senior in 2022, Davis started 11 of the 12 games in which he appeared, finishing with 27 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

A three-time All-ACC selection — including back-to-back first-team honors in 2021 and 2022 — the Apopka, Fla., native has tallied 122 tackles (26.0 for loss), 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries over 43 games (39 starts) in his career as a Tiger from 2019-22.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

