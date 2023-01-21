Clemson draft prospect draws comparison to No. 1 overall pick

This NFL Draft analyst compares one Clemson draft prospect to last year’s No. 1 overall pick.

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus likens Clemson’s Myles Murphy to Travon Walker, the former Georgia defensive end who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Murphy is too freaky to pass up,” Renner wrote. “The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder is this year’s version of Travon Walker.”

Renner has Murphy ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect on PFF’s 2023 NFL Draft Big Board and the second-best edge defender in the 2023 draft class behind only Alabama’s Will Anderson.

Renner’s latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects Murphy to be taken No. 5 overall by the Seattle Seahawks, one spot ahead of fellow Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, whom Renner has going to the Detroit Lions with the sixth overall selection.

“Murphy is the most impressive athlete in this defensive line class,” Renner wrote. “What he can do physically at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds is comparable to last year’s No. 1 pick, Travon Walker. The Seahawks have been desperate for an impact edge rusher for years now, and Murphy can be that player in time.”

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Murphy recorded 45 tackles (11.0 for loss), a team-high-tying 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 13 games (11 starts).

The former five-star prospect from Georgia was credited with 139 tackles (37.0 for loss), 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass breakups over 38 games (27 starts) at Clemson from 2020-22.

Murphy joined Louisville’s Yasir Abdullah as the only two Power Five players to record at least 35 tackles for loss and at least six forced fumbles across the 2020-22 seasons. He was the only player in the country to produce at least 10 tackles for loss and at least one forced fumble in each of those three seasons.

Which NFL team should draft Myles Murphy?🐅 pic.twitter.com/qUSzQSUozB — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 20, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

