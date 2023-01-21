Clemson ‘filled all the boxes’ for 4-star TE commitment

Clemson picked up the third commitment of its 2024 recruiting class on Jan. 13, when Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, Illinois) four-star tight end Christian Bentancur announced his verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program.

The highly touted prospect chose the Tigers over his other two finalists, Oregon and Ohio State, as well as offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M among many others.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Bentancur about his commitment to Clemson and what went into his decision to be a Tiger.

“It feels like a dream come true to be a Tiger,” he said, “and Clemson really filled all the boxes I was looking for with being a family atmosphere, with great development and competing to win championships every single year!”

Swinney and company were ecstatic when Bentancur informed them that he wanted to commit and jump on board with the Tigers.

“When I told the coaches, they all were super pumped and couldn’t wait for me to tell the world!” he said.

Prior to his Clemson pledge, Bentancur was the lone uncommitted tight end prospect in the 2024 class with an offer from Clemson. He received that offer last June after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior then returned to Tiger Town for the Louisville game in November, and he was pretty much sold on Clemson after that trip.

“I had a pretty good feeling I wanted to go (to Clemson) after the gameday visit,” he said.

Bentancur is excited about the future of Clemson’s offense with Garrett Riley taking the reigns as the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator.

“I haven’t talked to Coach Riley that much,” he said, “but I love his vision of what he wants the offense to look like!”

Bentancur joins Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin and Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) kicker Nolan Hauser in Clemson’s 2024 class.

As a junior this past season, Bentancur racked up 57 receptions for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns.

What can Tiger fans expect to see from him in the future?

“Clemson fans can expect from me a young man with a dream to do whatever he can to help Clemson win another national championship,” he said, “and prove himself to the world!”

Bentancur is ranked as a top-115 national prospect in the 2024 class by ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as high as the No. 100 overall prospect in his class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 4 tight end nationally.

