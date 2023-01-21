Former Tiger expects Clemson's offense to be must-see TV under Riley

After news broke on Jan. 12 that Clemson was expected to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to the same position, former Tiger and All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain took to Twitter with the comment, “Buckle up Clemson. And hold on to all receipts.”

Mac Lain, now an analyst for the ACC Network, recently spoke about that tweet while reacting to the Tigers’ hire of Riley, which of course became official on Jan 13.

“A lot of expectation, from Jump Street,” Mac Lain said. “I think there was a lot of articles that were already written, and I kind of tweeted this out. I said hey Clemson, hold onto those receipts. Bring those back up come September when we start playing football, because so many people just kind of discrediting and discounting the Tigers. And I mean, I guess maybe that makes sense if you don’t make any changes and you think ‘how much natural progression can there really be, how much growth can we truly see?’ But I think that’s a little foolish, too. You’re going to see a quarterback starting as ‘the guy’ for a whole offseason and then for the foreseeable future. So, I think that was a little bit silly.”

With a run-first mentality to go with explosive plays in the passing game, Mac Lain expects Clemson’s offense to be must-see TV next season under Riley, the 2022 Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top assistant coach and the younger brother of Southern Cal coach Lincoln Riley.

Mac Lain noted the job Garrett did in 2022 at TCU, where Riley’s offense was one of the most potent in the sport in helping the Horned Frogs earn their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. As TCU’s OC/quarterbacks coach, Riley of course worked closely with TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who emerged as a Heisman Trophy finalist after starting the season as a backup.

“Now that you’ve got a guy that man, what he did for TCU, what he did for Max Duggan – a guy that wasn’t even the starter going into the season to end up as a Heisman finalist, who I voted as the Heisman. I mean, look out,” Mac Lain said.

“I think there’s going to be some really fun things that happen to Clemson. You look at what he’s been able to do – he is a run first, second and third guy, and then let’s be explosive. You’ve got to have those explosive plays. They are going to push the ball downfield. That’s just what we’ve seen from Riley, that’s what we’ve seen from his brother. That’s the tree that he comes from. It’s going to be power, air raid at the end of the day, and I’m excited to see that, especially with having a young quarterback, having a stallion in the backfield – two actually, with (Will) Shipley and (Phil) Mafah, and then some young cats that maybe are ready quicker than not to play. It’s going to be good. It’s gonna be good. I’m excited to see it.”

Mac Lain is interested to see how much control Riley has of the Tigers’ attack overall.

“Because he’s going to make over $2 million in ’23. I don’t think you’re paying a guy $2 million to come in and say hey, just kind of tweak what we’re doing, just kind of take some plays out, add some. I think it’s his,” Mac Lain said. “That just makes sense to me. If you’re going to make a move this drastic that sends shockwaves through college football, you’ve got to give him the keys to the car and you’ve got to fill it up with premium.”

Buckle up Clemson. And hold on to all receipts. — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) January 12, 2023

Run first mentality, with explosive plays through the air. I expect this @ClemsonFB offense to be must see TV in 23’under @CoachGRiley pic.twitter.com/hmCiMvZs9P — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) January 16, 2023

