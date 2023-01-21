Incredible season for Jags, former Clemson stars comes to an end

What was an impressive season for Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars has come to an end.

The Jaguars came up short on Saturday, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20, in the AFC Divisional Playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Lawrence completed 24 of 39 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown with one interception, while Etienne ran for 62 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Etienne’s 4-yard touchdown run with around 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter cut Jacksonville’s deficit to 20-17, but the Chiefs answered back with a touchdown on their ensuing possession to reclaim a two-score lead with around seven minutes left.

Lawrence then led his team back down the field and had a big 12-yard run on third-and-10 to move Jacksonville inside the Kansas City 10. But on the next play on first-and-goal, Jamal Agnew fumbled after catching a pass from Lawrence, and Kansas City recovered the ball to thwart the scoring chance.

Jacksonville forced a three-and-out to get the ball back, but with pressure in his face, Lawrence was picked off on the next possession. Ultimately, the Jaguars – who had overcome a deficit in seven of their last eight wins – could not do it again vs. the Chiefs, as Kansas City was able to close it out.

It marked the first Saturday loss of Lawrence’s career — including high school, college and the NFL. He is now 34-1.

The loss doesn’t diminish the outstanding season that Lawrence, Etienne and the Jags had. Following four straight last-place finishes in the division, Jacksonville won the AFC South and finished 10-9 (including the postseason) after going 3-14 in 2021 and 1-15 in 2020 (both worst in the NFL).

When they rallied from a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs a week ago, the Jags became the first team in NFL history to win a postseason game after having the worst record in the previous season.

During the 2022 regular season, Lawrence ranked among the top 10 in the league in completions (387), passing yards (4,113), passing touchdowns (25) and passer rating (95.2). In the regular season, Etienne ranked in the top 10 in rushing yards (1,125) and yards per carry (5.1) and rushed for five touchdowns to go with 316 receiving yards on 35 catches.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

