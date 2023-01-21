Jags WR explains why he's 'happy' that Lawrence yelled at him

This Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver was taken by surprise when he got yelled at by his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, in last Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lawrence gave Jags wide receiver Zay Jones an earful at one point in the game, but he’s not mad about it. Instead, he’s more than OK with it — even happy about it.

“Trevor yelled at me for the first time on Saturday, which caught me off guard, but I was kinda happy at the same time,” Jones told reporters. “So, he’s displaying I think a new level of leadership.”

The former Clemson star quarterback yelled at Jones because he didn’t get enough depth on a route, per The Florida Times-Union, which noted that Lawrence was fast to apologize.

Jones had no problem with the outburst, though, and didn’t need the apology.

“You need me to do something, and like, I will know that, I won’t let you down in that aspect,” Jones said, via the Times-Union. “I’ll make sure I’m on it for you. We’re always going, it’s never perfect, but I was extremely happy to see that he was comfortable enough to do that.”

After storming back from a 27-point deficit to beat the Chargers, Lawrence, Jones and the Jags are set for their AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City (4:30 p.m., NBC).

Zay Jones saw a new form of leadership he hasn’t seen before from #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence this past Saturday: 🎥: @JustonLewis_ "Trevor yelled at me for the first time on Saturday, which caught me off guard, but I was kind of happy at the same time.” pic.twitter.com/6giW5tvriP — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 19, 2023

