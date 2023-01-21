One NFL Tiger has praise for another ahead of playoff game

One Clemson pro had some praise for another ahead of their NFL team’s playoff game this weekend.

Former Tiger Jackson Carman is expected to start at left tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in their AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Carman filled in at left tackle for the Bengals during their 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs last Sunday after starting left tackle Jonah Williams sustained a knee injury in the second quarter and didn’t return. With Williams out, Carman is expected to be the Bengals’ starting left tackle vs. the Bills.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was teammates with Carman for two seasons at Clemson, praised Carman this week while speaking about what he told Carman ahead of the Bengals’ game against the Bills.

“He’s been preparing well like he’s been starting all year,” Higgins said. “I talked to him today, actually was like, ‘Your opportunity is here. Go out there and make the best of it and show them why you belong.’ So, I’m proud of him and excited for him to play, excited to see him play.”

Both Higgins and Carman were selected by the Bengals in the second round of the NFL Draft. Higgins was taken with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2020 draft, then Carman was the 46th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

The Bengals-Bills game is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff Sunday in Buffalo and will be televised on CBS.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

