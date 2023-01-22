Clemson offensive tackle target commits elsewhere

A Clemson offensive line target in the class of 2024 committed elsewhere on Sunday.

Woodland (SC) High School four-star Kam Pringle announced his verbal commitment to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon, choosing the school over his other five finalists in Clemson, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina State and Tennessee.

Pringle is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country by both ESPN and the 247 Composite rankings.

Clemson extended an offer to Pringle in June and the in-state target was on campus for a visit just 10 days later. The Tigers were Pringle’s second to last visit, with Tennessee getting his final trip.