Clemson offensive tackle target commits elsewhere

Clemson offensive tackle target commits elsewhere

Football

Clemson offensive tackle target commits elsewhere

By January 22, 2023 2:13 pm

By |

A Clemson offensive line target in the class of 2024 committed elsewhere on Sunday.

Woodland (SC) High School four-star Kam Pringle announced his verbal commitment to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon, choosing the school over his other five finalists in Clemson, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina State and Tennessee.

Pringle is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country by both ESPN and the 247 Composite rankings.

Clemson extended an offer to Pringle in June and the in-state target was on campus for a visit just 10 days later. The Tigers were Pringle’s second to last visit, with Tennessee getting his final trip.

, , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
4hr

A former Tiger has been released by the Dallas Cowboys before today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have released former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. Mullen only played in one game (…)

reply
7hr

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility. Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home