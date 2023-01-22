Cowboys release former Tiger

A former Tiger has been released by the Dallas Cowboys before today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys have released former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. Mullen only played in one game with the Cowboys this season totaling 3 tackles.

Before signing with the Cowboys Mullen had been playing for the Las Vegas Raiders the team that drafted him in the 2nd round back in 2019.

