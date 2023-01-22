Former Clemson linebacker lands first coaching position

The Clemson coaching tree is growing again but this time not for the Tigers.

On Sunday, former Clemson linebacker James Skalski announced in an Instagram post that he would be joining the coaching staff at Oklahoma as a defensive graduate assistant.

Skalski spent six seasons as a Tiger and started 38 games under current Sooner head coach Brent Venables. During his time in Clemson, Skalski accumulated 258 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and a forced fumble.

Among the pictures on his Instagram, was a photo of his late father John Skalski, who was a member of the Oklahoma football team in 1983.

