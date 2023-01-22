Lawrence shows true leadership following tough loss

Trevor Lawrence has always been a true leader — from his time at Cartersville High School in Georgia to his days at Clemson and now in the NFL, where he led the Jacksonville Jaguars on an incredible journey this season that saw them exceed expectations while winning the AFC South and reaching the playoffs before falling short in the divisional round.

Lawrence showed his leadership again after a tough 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

After the game, in which the Jags tried to mount a comeback that ended with two late turnovers and a failed onside kick, Lawrence didn’t sulk or pout.

Instead, after leaving the field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick waited to congratulate every teammate he could before making his way to the locker room.

Clemson fans certainly have a good one to be proud of in Lawrence, both for who he is as a player and person. Check out the leadership he exhibited following Saturday’s game below:

Trevor Lawrence exited the field after his first playoff loss and (attempted, before being encouraged to exit by security) waited to congratulate each of his teammates Got +75% of them Leadership until the very end. Salute, 16 🫡#DUUUVAL | #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/PsvKmGFBqH — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) January 22, 2023

Trevor Lawrence left the field, then waited to congratulate every teammate he could before heading to the locker room. That's leadership 👏 (via @MiaOBrienTV) pic.twitter.com/biBvxu7vil — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2023

.@TrevorLawrencee waited for all his teammates in the tunnel after the game. Leader.#NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/fUlqDLTXyH — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

