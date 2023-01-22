Tyson’s Time: Tremendous Three Seals Tigers Win Over Tech

With 14 seconds remaining in the game and the Hokies up 50-48, Brownell calls a timeout for the Tigers. All eyes were on him, as it was time for him to choose who was going to take the game-winning shot for the Tigers. Littlejohn was rocking, and the fans were on their feet. Coming back from a five-point deficit at the half, and with the Tigers having a number 19 next to their name, this shot meant more than just winning the game. It would prove to the ACC that the Tigers deserve to be in the #1 spot, and it would show the rest of the NCAA that they belong in the top 25. So, who was the guy that would take the final shot and produce a movie-ending finish for the Tigers? None other than forward Hunter Tyson.

The score was neck-in-neck the entire game. The largest lead was only six points, and both teams were battling on defense, eliciting a low-scoring game. The Tigers knew that it was going to come down to the wire, and they were able to produce pivotal plays late in the game to gain a slight edge over the Hokies. For Tyson, he was grateful for the opportunity to take the game-winning shot. “It means a lot that Coach Brownell went to me at that moment in the game. I had just missed a couple [shots], but he stayed confident in me, drew up a play for me, and it worked out pretty well.”

Tyson was the first for both teams to score a three in the beginning of the game, and he closed the game in the same fashion. When asked if he had any doubt about the final shot going in, Tyson said there was none whatsoever. Fellow forward P.J. Hall felt the same way. He was focusing on finding someone to box out, so he only had a view of the rim. However, he didn’t need to worry about what was going to happen, as long as the ball was in Tyson’s hands. “It wasn’t even close to the rim. It almost ripped the net. I have total confidence [in Tyson] when he’s shooting any kind of ball,” Hall stated.

Tyson said he was calm and poised heading back out onto the court in the final seconds of the game, treating what would end up being the game-winning three as any other shot. “I’ve shot thousands upon thousands of those shots, and this one was a big moment I was able to capitalize on,” he said.

Tyson also mentioned how his brother, Cade Tyson, who is a freshman forward at Belmont University, made a game-winning three for the Bruins at the beginning of the season, which ended up being the #1 play on SportsCenter’s Top Ten Plays. “I didn’t want [Cade] to one-up me,” Tyson said. Even though Tyson’s three may not end up on SportsCenter, it can definitely be said that the Tyson brothers know how to close out a game in exciting fashion.

Coach Brownell made the decision sound easy when it came down to choosing who was going to take the game-winning shot. “He’s one of our best players. He’s been in it, and I just felt like he was going to make a big play today. I told him that if you’re open, shoot it . . . we talk a lot about making the right basketball plays as a team, and this was a big-time shot.”

With the Tigers being 8-1 in conference play and as they hold court at the top of the ACC standings, hopefully Tyson and the Tigers can continue to blaze through the rest of the ACC and get another victory at home this coming Tuesday against Georgia Tech.