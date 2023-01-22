What They Are Saying: Lawrence, Etienne and Jacksonville's impressive season

What They Are Saying: Lawrence, Etienne and Jacksonville's impressive season

Football

What They Are Saying: Lawrence, Etienne and Jacksonville's impressive season

By January 22, 2023 10:09 am

By |

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ season came to an end Saturday with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

However, it was certainly an impressive season for Jacksonville, with a pair of former Clemson stars in Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne helping their team win the AFC South and reach the postseason.

Check out some of what they are saying about Lawrence and Etienne in Saturday’s game, and about what was an incredible campaign for the Jags:

https://twitter.com/NashJagsNats22/status/1616983623340531712

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

45m

A former Tiger has been released by the Dallas Cowboys before today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have released former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. Mullen only played in one game (…)

reply
3hr

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility. Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home