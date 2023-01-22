What They Are Saying: Lawrence, Etienne and Jacksonville's impressive season

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ season came to an end Saturday with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

However, it was certainly an impressive season for Jacksonville, with a pair of former Clemson stars in Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne helping their team win the AFC South and reach the postseason.

Check out some of what they are saying about Lawrence and Etienne in Saturday’s game, and about what was an incredible campaign for the Jags:

Go be great 16 🐅 pic.twitter.com/WRjsfcmJYL — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 21, 2023

Trevor Lawrence… ballin. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2023

What a cut by Travis Etienne. Sheesh, that’s elite level. Crazy LT like jump cut! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 21, 2023

TRAVIS‼️ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 21, 2023

TOUCHDOWN TRAVIS!!!!! Etienne scores his first playoff TD and the Jags cut into the lead! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/xsnXFfGPwl — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 21, 2023

We got ourselves a game, folks.#JAXvsKC on NBC pic.twitter.com/Jxr2v5eV0Q — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 21, 2023

https://twitter.com/NashJagsNats22/status/1616983623340531712

Feed UNO!!!!! — 3.ti3nn.3 ⁶𓅓 (@Trevor_Etienne) January 21, 2023

Imagine if they fed Travis Etienne. pic.twitter.com/7oJGI5KSCJ — Kate Magdziuk (@katemagdziuk) January 21, 2023

If Travis Etienne would just be used like CMC, he would be dominate. The Jaguars are for some reason obsessed with getting Hasty far too many snaps. — Michelle Magdziuk (@BallBlastEm) January 21, 2023

Man, I miss Trevor and ETN… — C. H. Baird (@CyrusBaird) January 21, 2023

Tommy boy or Patty would got this call https://t.co/TkpNYgzVwG — Clemson Yoda (@ClemsonTigaz) January 22, 2023

That’s a down south Georgia boy. He’s been hit harder https://t.co/Sc3YUf1n2S — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) January 22, 2023

Trevor Lawrence lowering that shoulder is the perfect punctuation to his season. He’s gonna be everything they said he was going to. #Jaguars — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 22, 2023

If I was a betting man, I would’ve bet the house on the Chiefs today. This whole week has been filled with “Trevor’s still never loss on Saturday” talk. Jinx’n the heck outta the dude😂😂😂 — Jock McKissic (@Jayfifty) January 22, 2023

Trevor Lawrence lost on a Saturday for the first time in his collegiate and NFL career. He is now 34-1. pic.twitter.com/a58vxyAsr5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 22, 2023

First Saturday loss of Trevor Lawrence’s career I have a feeling he will be back next year for revenge! — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) January 22, 2023

Don’t worry, @Jaguars fans. You have a growing beast on your hands with @Trevorlawrencee leading the way and Doug Pederson showing the way. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 22, 2023

I really like Trevor Lawrence. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 22, 2023

What a run for @trevorlawrencee and the @jaguars this season 🙌 Look out for them in the coming years 👀 pic.twitter.com/NR3FqPt0eE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 22, 2023

Hell of a year 16 🙌🏾 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 22, 2023

Jags had a MASSIVE turnaround year.

-Worst to First in the AFC South

-Trevor Lawrence is a Top 10 QB

-Paying Christian Kirk was right move

-Divisional Playoff Round Appearance Future is BRIGHT for #DUUUVAL — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 22, 2023

Trevor Lawrence says he's equal parts "crushed and proud" but it's hard to feel the second part right now. Says they will be back. "This is more the beginning of something than the end of something." — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) January 22, 2023

idk idk idk. — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) January 22, 2023

Tough night. Thank you to everyone that was with us on this ride. We will be back. #DUUUVAL — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 22, 2023

The best is yet to come 🐅@Trevorlawrencee pic.twitter.com/Vtc0qftkBg — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 22, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

