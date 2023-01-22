Where this NFL analyst sees Tiger trio going in the first round

A noted NFL analyst released his first mock draft this week ahead of April’s NFL Draft.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com and NFL Network projects a trio of Clemson standouts to be picked in the first round, starting with Myles Murphy.

Like numerous other draft pundits, Jeremiah — a former scout for three different NFL teams — pegs the highly regarded defensive end as a top-10 pick and has him going to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 10 overall.

“The Eagles love using high picks on trench players,” Jeremiah wrote. “Murphy is powerful and plays with outstanding effort.” Jeremiah sees Clemson’s Trenton Simpson coming off the board eight picks later, with the Detroit Lions snagging the talented linebacker with the 18th overall selection. “The Lions add another athletic playmaker in Simpson, who could slide right next to Malcolm Rodriguez to form an excellent young LB corps,” Jeremiah wrote. Jeremiah has Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee waiting a bit longer to hear his name called, but still in the first round with the the Kansas City Chiefs grabbing him 30th overall. “Teams are split on Bresee,” Jeremiah wrote. “I love the size (6-5, 305), quickness and toughness, but he has some stiffness and an injury history. The opportunity for him to learn from four-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones makes Kansas City the ideal landing spot.” Murphy was a first-team All-ACC selection this season, while Bresee received second-team All-ACC honors and Simpson got a third-team all-conference nod. The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

