A different kind of important stretch looming for Clemson hoops

Clemson’s men’s basketball team will try to continue its winning ways this week, and the Tigers will be starting a different kind of important stretch when they do.

No. 24 Clemson is still perched atop the ACC standings despite its setback at Wake Forest last week. The Tigers (16-4, 8-1 ACC) maintained that position with their victory over Virginia Tech over the weekend, their eighth in nine games. Just as importantly, Clemson remains in good position to return to the NCAA Tournament after last season’s miss.

A big reason for that is the work the Tigers have done to build its postseason resume during the first half of league play. A pair of Quad 4 losses to South Carolina and Loyola Chicago in the non-conference portion of the slate are still eye sores, but Clemson has redeemed itself and then some over the last month.

Clemson played NC State on Dec. 30 and then traveled to Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh before hosting Duke two weeks ago. The Tigers won all of those games, picking up all three of their current Quad 1 victories in the span of five games. With home wins over Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Penn State also on the resume, the Tigers, who sit at No. 59 in the latest NET rankings, are a combined 7-2 against the first two quadrants.

Wake Forest, which has won four of its last five games, is up to 71st in the NET, so Clemson’s recent loss to the Demon Deacons is now of the Quad 1 variety that isn’t going to further ding the Tigers’ resume. Awaiting the Tigers over the next few weeks, though, is a string of games where avoiding landmines will be just as important as adding to their win total.

Clemson will stay home Tuesday for a rematch against Georgia Tech (8-11, 1-8), a team the Tigers beat by 13 in Atlanta on Dec. 21. With trips to Florida State and Boston College looming after that, the Tigers’ next three opponents have a combined record of 23-35. All three have NET rankings of 179 or lower.

The Seminoles will make the return trip to Clemson in mid-February, and the Tigers will travel to last-place Louisville after that. Clemson does have a Quad 2 game at home against Miami (No. 46 NET) on Feb. 4 and a Quad 1 opportunity at North Carolina (No. 32) on Feb. 11, but five of its next seven games are against teams in the third and fourth quadrants.

And if the Tigers hope to stay in contention for what would be just the second ACC regular-season crown in program history, taking care of business against teams near the bottom of the standings will be paramount.

Clemson enters the week with just a one-game lead on No. 7 Virginia for the top spot. The top seven teams in the conference are separated by no more than two games in the loss column with more than half of the league slate remaining before the ACC Tournament rolls around in early March.

