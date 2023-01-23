Brownell updates status of Clemson's injured guards

Clemson’s men’s basketball continues to rack up wins despite missing two significant pieces of its backcourt.

Chase Hunter and Alex Hemenway again sat out Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech. The Tigers edged the Hokies on Hunter Tyson’s late 3-pointer that improved them to 16-4 and 8-1 in ACC play. It was Clemson’s eighth win in its last nine games.

Hunter, the Tigers’ starting point guard and second-leading scorer, missed his second straight game with a foot injury. Clemson coach Brad Brownell described Hunter’s status after Saturday’s game as day to day.

“I don’t know how he’ll do (this week in practice),” Brownell said. “I haven’t really talked about it with the doctors yet. So we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, Hemenway has been dealing with a bout of plantar fasciitis since before Christmas. He’s missed nine consecutive games as a result with his last game action coming against Richmond on Dec. 17.

Clemson will be back at Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday for a date against Georgia Tech, but Brownell said he isn’t sure when either player will return to the lineup. In the meantime, the Tigers are getting contributions beyond PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson to help maintain their first-place status in the ACC.

After freshman wing Chauncey Wiggins scored 10 points in a loss at Wake Forest, another newcomer, Dillon Hunter, scored six points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out an assist against Virginia Tech. Fellow freshman RJ Godfrey had 10 points in the Tigers’ first win over the Hokies in Blacksburg.

“We’re still trying to figure it out minus two guys a little bit,” Brownell said. “I don’t know when those guys will be back, but obviously your margin is smaller. I’m just really happy for our guys and the way they fought (Saturday).”

