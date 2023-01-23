Clemson slips in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Basketball

By January 23, 2023 12:16 pm

The latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll was released Monday.

Clemson (16-4, 8-1 ACC) is now ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll.

The Tigers dropped five spots from where they were in the AP Poll a week ago at No. 19. Brad Brownell’s team suffered its first ACC loss of the season at Wake Forest on Tuesday, 87-77, before bouncing back to beat Virginia Tech, 51-50, on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson returns to the court on Tuesday when the Tigers host Georgia Tech at 9 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Network.

You can see the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll below:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Purdue (19-1)

Big Ten
2
vs Maryland W 58-55
 1,527 (39)
2
Alabama (17-2)

Southeastern
2
@ Missouri W 85-64
 1,511 (23)
3
Houston (18-2)

American Athletic
2
vs Temple L 56-55
 1,333
4
Tennessee (16-3)

Southeastern
5
@ LSU W 77-56
 1,298
5
Kansas State (17-2)

Big 12
8
vs Texas Tech W 68-58
 1,254
6
Arizona (17-3)

Pacific 12
5
vs UCLA W 58-52
 1,195
7
Virginia (15-3)

Atlantic Coast
3
@ Wake Forest W 76-67
 1,160
8
UCLA (17-3)

Pacific 12
3
@ Arizona L 58-52
 1,155
9
Kansas (16-3)

Big 12
7
vs TCU L 83-60
 1,117
10
Texas (16-3)

Big 12
3
@ West Virginia W 69-61
 980
11
TCU (15-4)

Big 12
3
@ Kansas W 83-60
 875
12
Iowa State (14-4)

Big 12
@ Oklahoma State L 61-59
 817
13
Xavier (16-4)

Big East
5
vs Georgetown W 95-82
 807
14
Gonzaga (17-4)

West Coast
8
@ Pacific W 99-90
 784
15
Auburn (16-3)

Southeastern
1
@ South Carolina W 81-66
 699
16
Marquette (16-5)

Big East
4
@ Seton Hall W 74-53
 600
17
Baylor (14-5)

Big 12
4
@ Oklahoma W 62-60
 497
18
Charleston (21-1)

Colonial
@ Northeastern W 87-61
 445
19
UConn (16-5)

Big East
4
vs Butler W 86-56
 372
20
Miami (FL) (15-4)

Atlantic Coast
3
@ Duke L 68-66
 328
21

Conference USA
3
@ UTEP W 67-59
 271
22

West Coast
vs Santa Clara W 77-58
 254
23
Providence (15-5)

Big East
1
vs DePaul W 75-64
 194
24
Clemson (16-4)

Atlantic Coast
5
vs Virginia Tech W 51-50
 169
25
New Mexico (18-2)

Mountain West
vs Boise State W 81-79
 156
Others receiving votes:

Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1

