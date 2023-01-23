The latest on the status of Hunter and Hemenway from Brownell on Monday

After each missed the last couple of games, Clemson’s injured guards are trending in the right direction.

That’s the way Clemson coach Brad Brownell described the statuses of Chase Hunter and Alex Hemenway, who have been sidelined with foot injuries. Hunter has missed two consecutive games after hurting his foot against Duke on Jan. 14 while Hemenway has missed nine straight games as he continues to deal with plantar fasciitis.

Brownell said following the Tigers’ win over Virginia Tech on Saturday that he hadn’t had a chance to confer with doctors about Hunter’s status. During Monday’s ACC coaches teleconference, though, Brownell didn’t make any promises but said both players have made progress to where “there’s a chance” they could return to the lineup when Clemson (16-4, 8-1 ACC) hosts Georgia Tech (7-11, 1-8) on Tuesday.

“They’re better,” Brownell said. “Chase might be a little ahead, but we’ll see. A lot of it will depending on today’s practice and what they’re able to do. Did a few more things yesterday, which was positive. So we’re trending in the right direction. I would say that.”

Clemson has split its last two games without both players available to maintain its first-place status in the league for the time being. The Tigers had their seven-game winning streak snapped in a midweek loss at Wake Forest before bouncing back with a one-point victory over the Hokies over the weekend.

Freshmen Josh Beadle, Dillon Hunter and Chauncey Wiggins have seen their minutes increase in the veterans’ absence. Wiggins scored a career-high 10 points against Wake Forest while Hunter had six points, three rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes against Virginia Tech.