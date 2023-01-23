What They Are Saying: Former Tiger show out in NFL Divisional Round

Former Clemson standouts made their presences felt once again in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, showing up and balling out in every game.

Check out what they’re saying about some former Tigers in the NFL Divisional Round:

Former Clemson players really dominating the playoffs. They on every team and they ballin. — Chris Hairston (@CHairston75) January 22, 2023

The next play, @KVonWallace delivers a big hit too 💥 pic.twitter.com/H7owAXMDAQ — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) January 22, 2023

Joe Burrow shaken up on the play by Shaq Lawson#Bengals 17 #Bills 10 3ʀᴅ pic.twitter.com/plrd4kWxwU — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 22, 2023

We see you with the one hand snag @teehiggins5 🔥 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 22, 2023

Tee Higgins has no right making this catch in these conditions 😳 pic.twitter.com/DuGCvBjQym — SMG 🏆 (@SportsMediaGuys) January 22, 2023

Frank Pollack congratulating Jackson Carman on a GREAT game. Right after this Burrow came up and did the same. HUGE game for the birthday boy and Pollack clearly thought so too. @Jackthejiant pic.twitter.com/cyNGeRjYPt — Burrow to Chase 🙌🏽 (@DawgsAndBengals) January 23, 2023

No doubt that Jackson Carman deserves a ton of credit for his performance on Sunday. 🐅 76.0 PFF Pass Block Grade (Team High)

🐅 0 Sacks Allowed

🐅 Only 1 QB hit and 3 Pressures Allowed Considering it was his first career start at LT, it's incredibly impressive. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/jSUe6MDcMD — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 23, 2023

Snow? Rain? Hell? High water? It's no problem for DJ Reader, who ate up the Bills offense on Sunday. 🐅 5 Pressures, 2 QB Hits, 3 QB Hurries

🐅 2 Tackles, 1 Defensive Stop

🐅 86.9 PFF Defensive Grade

🐅 80.9 Pass Rush Grade

🐅 71.3 Run Defense Grade Reader was EATING! #Bengals pic.twitter.com/3nSO7mw8Ho — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 23, 2023

Tee Higgins, DJ Reader, and Jackson Carmen are heading back to the #AFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/8qqxBTmkB0 — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) January 22, 2023

Wow! Clemson’s Ray Ray McCloud just had a massive return in this game. #Clemson #NFL #NFLPlayoffs — HS ⚾️🏀🏈🏌️‍♂️🌴🤙🤘🐺 (@PackofWolves26) January 23, 2023

Ray-Ray McCloud (53-yard kick return) 🔹 Expected Return Yards: 24

🔹 Return Yards over Expected: +29

🔹 Expected Points Added: +1.8 Brett Maher reached a top speed of 19.10 mph pursuing McCloud, the 3rd-fastest speed reached by a kicker this season.#DALvsSF | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/o0QWrqVzaJ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 23, 2023

Trevor Lawrence connects with Christian Kirk for the TD! Tie game. 7-7#ClemsonNFL pic.twitter.com/zk64wdZOns — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) January 21, 2023

TRAVIS‼️ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 21, 2023

The best is yet to come 🐅@Trevorlawrencee pic.twitter.com/Vtc0qftkBg — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 22, 2023

Trevor Lawrence exited the field after his first playoff loss and (attempted, before being encouraged to exit by security) waited to congratulate each of his teammates Got +75% of them Leadership until the very end. Salute, 16 🫡#DUUUVAL | #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/PsvKmGFBqH — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) January 22, 2023

Tough night. Thank you to everyone that was with us on this ride. We will be back. #DUUUVAL — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 22, 2023

