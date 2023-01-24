Balanced effort leads Clemson hoops to more history

Clemson’s men’s basketball team will head into the second half of the ACC’s regular-season slate still perched atop the league.

The Tigers assured themselves of that with a balanced outing late Tuesday night.

PJ Hall led four Tigers in double figures with 17 points, and Clemson eased past Georgia Tech, 72-51, at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers’ ninth win in 10 games ran their record to 9-1 at the halfway point of conference play, the program’s best mark ever through the first 10 ACC games.

Clemson (17-4 overall), which also got 14 points from Brevin Galloway and 12 from Hunter Tyson, did it again without point guard Chase Hunter and fellow guard Alex Hemenway, who continue to be sidelined with foot injuries. Dillon Hunter got his first career start in his brother’s absence and scored nine points with two assists in 36 minutes to help the Tigers maintain their one-game lead in the conference standings heading into Saturday’s game at Florida State.

Hunter scored seven of his points in the second half while fellow freshman Chauncey Wiggins made five of his seven shots for 12 points in 18 minutes off the bench. Hall and Galloway combined to go 11 of 22 as Clemson shot 52.9% from the field.

The Tigers held Tech (8-12, 1-9 ACC) to just 34.4% shooting. Javon Franklin led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points.

“We haven’t been able to throw it in the ocean standing on the pier,” Tech coach Josh Pastner said.

Clemson scored the game’s first 12 points and wasn’t threatened much from then on, leading 38-27 at the half. The Tigers shot 50% from the field in the opening 20 minutes, getting 12 first-half points from Galloway. But Wiggins also gave Clemson an early lift with nine points in the opening half with Tyson in early foul trouble.

The 6-foot-9 wing scored a couple of buckets as part of an 8-0 run for Clemson after Tech cut the deficit to three with 6:08 left before the break. Hunter then got going on the offensive end in the second half, scoring all of his points in the final 20 minutes as part of a personal 7-0 spurt.

Clemson continued to pull away by holding Tech to just 30.3% shooting after halftime.

This story will be updated.

