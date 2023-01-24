Clemson coaches back on the road

Football

January 24, 2023

Monday was a busy day for the Clemson coaching staff as a number of coaches made their way to high schools throughout the Southeast.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and running backs coach CJ Spiller made their way to North Cobb (Ga.) High School, home of 2024 running back David Eziomume.

Swinney also made the trip to Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy, where 2024 four-star quarterback Walker White remains an important target for the Tigers.

Both Eziomume and White are expected to be in attendance for Clemson’s elite junior day on Saturday.

Wide receiver coach Tyler Grisham made the trip to North Forsyth (NC) High School. The Tigers have yet to offer any of the Vikings prospects in the 2024 or 2025 cycles.

Safeties coach Mickey Conn was the busiest member of the Tigers’ staff on Monday, making his way to five schools across the state.

Defensive tackle coach Nick Eason was spotted at Corner (AL) High School.

Finally, offensive line coach Thomas Austin was at Evans (GA) High School. Evans is home to 2025 five-star offensive linemen Mason Short, who has yet to receive an offer from Clemson.

