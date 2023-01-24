Former Clemson DE given first-round grade, NFL player comp

ESPN recently published an article breaking down the 20 players who earned a true first-round grade for the 2023 NFL draft and naming their NFL comps (subscription required).

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller has Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy among the 20 players with a first-round grade as of January. As Miller noted in his article, it’s not a list of the players who will be drafted in the first round, but instead the players who he actually gave a true Round 1 grade, meaning he thinks they would have been a first-round pick in each of the past five draft classes.

With that said, Miller compared Murphy to former NC State and current Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb, a 2020 Pro Bowler who was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

“Murphy produced from Day 1 at Clemson, working into the rotation as a true freshman,” Miller wrote. “He filled the stat sheet with 18 sacks and 31 tackles for loss over three seasons while developing rare speed and power. The 6-5, 275-pound Murphy is widely expected to run in the low-4.6s in the 40-yard dash at the combine, too. NFL teams are excited about his pass-rush tools and upside, given his rare burst, power and agility.”

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Murphy recorded 45 tackles (11.0 for loss), a team-high-tying 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 13 games (11 starts).

Murphy is widely projected as a high first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is is scheduled to be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

