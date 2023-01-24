Former Tiger draws praise after first career playoff start

A former Clemson standout was very impressive this past Sunday during his first career start at left tackle in the NFL and his first career postseason start.

Jackson Carman got the nod as the Cincinnati Bengals’ starting left tackle in their 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoffs in Buffalo.

Carman had been pressed into duty a week earlier in the Bengals’ wild-card playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens, filling in for starting left tackle Jonah Williams after he suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and didn’t return.

That injury, along with injuries to other starters up front, led to Carman starting at left tackle against the Bills — and the Bengals’ 2021 second-round draft pick (46th overall) more than held his own in a strong performance.

Per PFF, Carman posted a 76.0 pass block grade (team high) and didn’t give up a sack while allowing just one quarterback hit and three pressures. As a team, the Bengals rushed for 172 yards.

After the game, Carman’s performance drew praise from teammates, including quarterback Joe Burrow and center Ted Karras:

Joe Burrow: “It was one of their best games of the year. It might be our most complete game of the season as a team.” On Jackson Carman: “On first look, he was unbelievable. I felt nothing from that side all day.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 23, 2023

Ted Karras: Jackson Carman proved he’s a left tackle in the league. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 22, 2023

Burrow and Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack embraced Carman after the game, congratulating him for the outstanding effort.

Carman’s former high school coach at Fairfield (Ohio), Jason Krause, was in the stands at Highmark Stadium on Sunday and is certainly proud of what he saw from Carman as well.

“He got his shot and made the best of it,” Krause said, via WLWT News 5 in Cincinnati. “Yesterday, I found myself in the stands, not watching who was catching passes or what was going on in the game. Instead, I was a coach in the box, focusing on his every play and effort. I wanted to make sure he was doing his job. I felt like he had a really good day.”

Making Sunday even better for Carman is the fact it was his 23rd birthday.

A multi-time All-ACC selection at Clemson, Carman started each of the last 27 games of his career as a Tiger, and he helped lead Clemson to ACC titles and College Football Playoff berths in all three seasons he was there from 2018-20.

Up next for Carman and the Bengals is this Sunday’s AFC Championship Game rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City (6:30 p.m., CBS).

Frank Pollack congratulating Jackson Carman on a GREAT game. Right after this Burrow came up and did the same. HUGE game for the birthday boy and Pollack clearly thought so too. @Jackthejiant pic.twitter.com/cyNGeRjYPt — Burrow to Chase 🙌🏽 (@DawgsAndBengals) January 23, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

