Former Tiger takes offense to purported shot at Damar Hamlin

Following the Cincinnati Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoffs this past Sunday, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took to Twitter, mocking Bills stars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs after Diggs appeared to be upset with Allen on the sideline late in Sunday’s game.

Someone get them in couples therapy @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs I’ll pay on God 🙏🏿 https://t.co/MIOzAuWdbF — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

Diggs later sent out a series of tweets addressing his emotional reaction the loss, and Apple responded to one of Diggs’ tweets, seemingly crossing the line with what appeared to be a shot at the Bills’ Damar Hamlin.

In his tweet, Apple used Hamlin’s jersey number (3) and the hands-in-a-heart emoji that has been used throughout Hamlin’s recovery.

Cancun on 3 🫶🏿 https://t.co/oOHSw1AMsT — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

Former Clemson and current Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson seemed to take offense (and understandably so) to the aforementioned tweet from Apple.

Lawson — who was among the players that were distraught on the field when Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between Cincinnati and Buffalo on Jan. 2 — fired back at Apple with a tweet of his own.

You played a good game @EliApple but disrespect my boy @HamlinIsland situation that shit get you beat up frfr. Keep it on the field. — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) January 24, 2023

Apple later posted another tweet, expressing that his earlier tweet meant no ill intent toward Hamlin.

All love thoughts prayers and concerns to @HamlinIsland as he continues to recover from that tragic incident. Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene. This game is truly a dangerous risk to our bodies mind and spirit. Nothing but love to all my football brothers — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

