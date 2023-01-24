Shipley the lone player in college football to accomplish this feat

Of all the players in college football, only Will Shipley put up these kinds of numbers in 2022.

Clemson sports information director Ross Taylor took to Twitter this week with an impressive nugget regarding the Tigers’ star running back.

As Taylor noted, Shipley was the lone player in the nation to post at least 1,150 rushing yards, at least 200 receiving yards and at least 300 kickoff return yards this past season.

Taylor also pointed out that Shipley joined Clemson’s own C.J. Spiller (2009) as the only ACC players since 2000 to accomplish the feat while also joining an outstanding list of players such as Darren Sproles (2004), Reggie Bush (2005), Christian McCaffrey (2015 and 2016), Joe Mixon (2016) and Saquon Barkley (2017) as the only Power Five players to hit those figures in every category in the last 20 seasons.

That speaks to the dynamic versatility possessed by Shipley, who in 2022 became the first player in ACC history to earn first-team all-conference honors at three different positions, collecting first-team honors in the running back, all-purpose and specialist categories.

A finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile player, Shipley finished his sophomore campaign with 210 carries for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns, 38 receptions for 242 yards, and 324 yards on 14 kickoff returns.

Will Shipley was the only player in the country with 1,150+ rushing yards, 200+ receiving yards and 300+ KR yards in 2022. He joined C.J. Spiller as the only ACC players to do so since 2000. The group of Power Five players to do it in the last 20 seasons is quite a list. pic.twitter.com/gHsk0GNmIr — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) January 23, 2023

Honored but never satisfied. Blessed to share a room w these 🐐’s, especially @CJSPILLER 🦾🦾 https://t.co/U7Rtm4z2Qg — willshipley1 (@willshipley2021) January 23, 2023

