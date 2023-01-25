ESPN analyst on whether Clemson should add more players from the portal

An ESPN analyst weighed in on whether Dabo Swinney should start to think about acquiring more players from the transfer portal following two consecutive three-loss seasons.

ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes it would be beneficial for Swinney and the Tigers to bring in a handful of players via the portal in order to shore up positions of need on the roster.

McElroy cited Clemson’s departures to the portal in his reasoning.

“They lost 10 guys to the portal. 10% turnover rate, that’s not too bad,” McElroy said on his Always College Football show. “Problem is, he only brought in one guy and that guy is Paul Tyson, who’s likely going to serve as the backup quarterback to Cade Klubnik. So, hey, I’m all for sticking to what you’ve done. I’m all for sticking to what you believe in. But I do think as times have changed, it would be beneficial for Clemson to consider the possibility of bringing in a player or two in the portal every single year.

“One, maybe two guys probably not going to cut it. But if you could bring in five, that could fortify some positions on your roster, maybe a game-changing wide receiver. I think that’d be really beneficial. So I hope that at some point maybe Dabo Swinney acknowledges that and if he wants to go through spring and see what they have and then address possible needs in the portal at that time.”

McElroy added that he isn’t sure whether the Tigers will be the “top dog” in their conference entering this coming season. Florida State is viewed by many as the team to beat in the ACC going into 2023.

“Right now, Clemson’s just not going anywhere,” he said. “I just don’t know if they are going to be the top dog heading into the ’23 season in the ACC.”

After back-to-back three-loss seasons, should #Clemson begin to consider getting more players out of the portal? #AlwaysCFB | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/typQhnALDL — Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) January 25, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

