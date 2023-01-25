Former Clemson standout gets his first coaching gig

A former Clemson standout is about to embark on his first season of coaching following a lengthy playing career.

The Arkansas Travelers — the Double-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners — announced this week that Mike Freeman is taking over as the manager of the Travelers.

“I am excited to be back in the Mariners organization as the manager of the Arkansas Travelers,” Freeman said, via the official site of the Travelers. “We have a great staff, and I am looking forward to assisting them in the development of our players.”

It’s the first coaching role for Freeman, a former Major League player. The 35-year-old wrapped up his pro career in 2021, splitting that season between the Cincinnati Reds and their Triple-A Affiliate in Louisville.

A native of Orlando, Florida, Freeman turned pro in 2010 after being selected by Arizona in the 11th round out of Clemson.

Across six years in the big leagues from 2016-21, Freeman played in 193 games with six different teams — the Diamondbacks (2016), Mariners (2016-17), Dodgers (2017), Cubs (2017-18), Cleveland (2019-20) and Reds (2021).

Freeman’s most extensive action was with the then-Indians in 2019, when he appeared in 75 games, hitting .277 with four homers and 24 RBIs. Over his career, he played every defensive position except catcher.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

