Mike Williams should keep his day job

Mike Williams should probably keep his day job.

The current Los Angeles Chargers wideout and former Clemson star tried his hand at making chicken and waffles, and clearly, he’s a much better football player than he is a chef.

You can check out the funny video in the following tweet from Williams and check out the YouTube video below, where he appeared on UNINTERRUPTED’s Let ‘Em Cook, an all-new cooking series hosted by Chef Sophia Roe.

Williams’ skills in the kitchen are put to the test, as he shares his love for his favorite Southern comfort dish, keys to good fried chicken and more.

I'm basically a chef now. 😂🧇 @IamSophiaRoe teaches me how to make chicken & waffles on an all-new series Let Em' Cook. Watch exclusively on @uninterrupted YouTube. Presented by @StateFarm #ad pic.twitter.com/bAW7K7Kyto — Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) January 24, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!