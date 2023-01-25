National analyst explains why Riley hire was 'much-needed' move for Tigers

A national college football analyst recently weighed in on the hire of Garrett Riley as Clemson’s new offensive coordinator.

Fox Sports’ lead college football analyst, Joel Klatt, explained why he sees it as a much-needed move for the Tigers.

Klatt pointed to subpar offensive statistics that Clemson has posted over the past couple of seasons.

“That was a big one, and folks, much-needed,” he said. “Look at what Clemson was on the offensive side this last year. 30th in the country scoring, 48th in total offense, 73rd in yards per play – 73rd – and 94th in yards per pass attempt. That is not going to cut it, in particular when you look at the fact that it wasn’t just last year. Offensively, Clemson in the last two seasons was 96th in the country in yards per play – 96th.

“OK, so that has to improve, and Dabo Swinney absolutely understands that. He understands that because he’s been to the mountaintop. In the last two years, they’ve lost six games. Nothing to scoff at. They’ve been pretty successful, just went to the Orange Bowl. This is still a good program, we all know that. But when you think about what they were in the previous six seasons, they lost seven total games – in the previous six seasons. They were 73-3 in non-CFP games in those previous six seasons. 73-3. So when you fall off and you’re 96th over the last two years in yards per play, well, that’s the reason. OK so Dabo understands that, and this is not a guy that loves to shake things up on his staff.”

Klatt went on to praise the cohesive culture that Swinney has created at Clemson, noting that a staff change like bringing in Riley after firing Brandon Streeter is not the norm for Swinney.

“This is a very tightknit culture at Clemson. It’s one that I’m a big admirer of, by the way,” Klatt said. “What they do at their program is unique and it’s special, and the players love playing there. They really do. Coaches love coaching there. People take shots at Dabo and they think he’s corky and weird and this and that. Guess what, the people that are around Dabo and the players that play for him absolutely love him. So, this is a big departure from that, i.e. like firing somebody and then bringing somebody else in.”

The bottom line is that Klatt is a big fan of the Tigers hiring Riley, the 2022 Broyles Award winner at TCU, where his offense was one of the most potent in the sport in helping the Horned Frogs earn their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

“Garrett Riley just had a masterful season with TCU,” Klatt said. “Obviously ended poorly. Throw that out the wayside. That Georgia team wasn’t going to get beat by anybody in that national championship game, and here’s Garrett Riley to help save, if you will, the Clemson offense and try to return them to that place where they feel like they belong, which is on the upper echelon.

“Remember, in those six seasons, they were six straight playoff appearances. In fact, in those six years, 73-3 in non-CFP games, they won a couple of titles, they were sixth in yards per play. Last two years, 96th. Not going to cut it. So here’s Garrett Riley to Clemson, I think that’s a great move.”

